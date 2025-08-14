A Wenatchee man who admitted to hitting three officers with his car during a traffic stop is now wanted again — this time for skipping his sentencing.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Romeo Padron pleaded guilty in June to assault and hit-and-run charges. He was free on $25,000 bond while awaiting a four-month jail sentence.

Padron failed to appear in court Wednesday, prompting a judge to issue a bench warrant.

The case stems from a March 13 stop at Walker Avenue and Spokane Street, where deputies say Padron’s Ford Taurus bumped two sheriff’s deputies and a Wenatchee police officer, all of whom were on foot. None were injured.

Padron fled, triggering a SWAT search on Chelan Avenue that day. He wasn’t arrested until two weeks later.