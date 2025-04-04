Sheriff’s Office Issues Arrest Warrant For Convicted Sex Offender

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a convicted sex offender whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Sheriff's officials say 40-year-old Joshua J. Clark failed to comply with the requirements of the state's sex offender registry program by not informing police about a change of residence.

Get our free mobile app

Clark is a Level 2 sex offender with five previous registry violations who had been residing at 505 Okanogan Avenue in Wenatchee but has not been heard from since reportedly moving.

Clark's criminal record dates back to 2004 when he was convicted of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Authorities describe Clark as Caucasian, standing 6'1" tall and weighing approximately 270 pounds, with brown hair and light-colored eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clark is being asked to contact Chelan County Sheriff's Detective Cyrus Bowthorpe at 509-667-6484 or Cyrus.Bowthorpe@co.chelan.wa.us.