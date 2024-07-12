New Era As Reinfeld Is Sworn In To Be New Wenatchee Police Chief

There's a new chief in town in Wenatchee.

Former Captain Edgar Reinfeld was sworn in as the city's new Chief of Police at Thursday night's city council meeting.

Reinfeld says he's learned a lot from the people around him.

"There are so many people in the room from our law enforcement agencies, from our council, from our mayor, our city attorney, (that) have influenced my development and growth into the potential to take on this role," said Reinfeld. "I'm here to do the best I can with it for as long as I can."

He replaces Chief Steve Crown, who retired last month after 33 years with the department.

Reinfeld himself has been with the Police Department for more 22 years, having alternated oversight of the operations and administrative bureaus, and is also known for pioneering a regional mental health field response team.

He beat out two other finalists to become police chief - fellow Wenatchee Police Captain Brian Chance and former Grand Junction, Colorado and Denton, Texas Police Chief Doug Shoemaker.

Reinfeld's other notable accomplishments include creating processes and documentation to set up the regional Recovery Navigator Program, which works in conjunction with the nonprofit CAFÉ to assist people with substance use disorders in the community.

He's known for having adopted a more analytical, data-driven approach.

Reinfeld managed the replacement of the police department's legacy policy manual with a centrally managed Lexipol public safety policy management platform.

In addition, he's credited with engineering the department's reaccreditation with the agency that oversees police standards in the state - the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

Reinfeld has a bachelor's degree in business administration. He attended the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission and FBI NW Command College and has earned several leadership certifications.

He's also a 30-year veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve, currently serving as Chief Master Sergeant.

According to a release from the city of Wenatchee, Captain Reinfeld has earned great respect in the community for his focus on service excellence to the city and citizens of Wenatchee.