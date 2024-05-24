The City of Wenatchee wants to acquaint residents with their incoming police chief.

There are three finalists for the position - two internal candidates and one hopeful, Doug Shoemaker, who has no prior affiliation with the city or its law enforcement apparatus. But Shoemaker is extraordinarily well-traveled, having served as police chief in Grand Junction, Colorado and Denton, Texas.

Chief Doug Shoemaker; photo courtesy of the International Association of Chiefs of Police

The other two finalists are Capt. Brian Chance, an 21-year police veteran, and Capt. Edgar Reinfeld, who boasts nearly 23 years of relevant experience.

Chance's intrepid leadership has been rewarded with "progressively responsible roles," according to a press release. Law enforcement activities aside, he is regarded as a good steward in the community. He gamely partakes in such activities as Shop With a Cop and Santa's Stars.

Capt. Brian Chance; photo courtesy of the City of Wenatchee

Reinfeld is an accomplished technocrat, having overseen the implementation of the Lexipol policy system. He's also acutely attuned to the psychological underpinnings of street crime; Reinfeld has spearheaded certain initiatives pertaining to mental health and substance abuse.

Capt. Edgar Reinfeld; photo courtesy of the City of Wenatchee

The meet-and-greet takes place at City Hall, Council Chambers, on June 3. Each finalist is expected give a brief presentation. Once presentations wrap up at 6:30 p.m., the finalists will be able to dialogue with community members - not to mention "city leadership," "labor union boards" and other "community stakeholders," according to the press release.

Outgoing police chief Steve Crown announced in March that his retirement was imminent.

Crown's perch atop the Wenatchee PD is well-earned; the University of Idaho grad is a 33-year veteran of law enforcement. He began as a patrol officer in 1991 and remained in Wenatchee for a solid decade. For a time he also headed the Department of Fish & Wildlife Police.

Crown returned to Wenatchee in 2016 and has served as police chief ever since.

The community is encouraged not only to attend on June 3, but to submit feedback at hr@wenatcheewa.gov. Digital feedback is due by June 7. Moreover, feedback cards will be made available at staffed stations.