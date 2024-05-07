The Wenatchee City Pool will re-open on Wednesday, May 22nd with an official ceremony. Instead of a ribbon-cutting, a Ceremonial First Plunge will conclude a program of remarks from officials involved in the project.

The pools liner and underground plumbing system was replaced because the pool was leaking thousands of gallons and the piping system was nearly clogged by corrosion. The repairs will solve the chronic leaking problem and make the pool's operation more efficient, requiring less chemicals, water and heating expense.

Corroded underground piping

The $2 million in renovations began last July and are being completed this week, according to Dave Erickson, City of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director.

The improvements were funded by state grants and $785,000 in city funds.

The City Pool Re-opening ceremony is May 22nd at 5pm

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier, State Senator Brad Hawkins, State Rep. Mike Steele, District 2 Council Member Chelsea Ewers and Jeff Sutton with Velocity Swim club are expected to make remarks about the significance of the project.

The pool will open to the public for community swimming on June 15th. Registration for swim lessons will open June 3rd.

The City of Wenatchee provided the following images from the renovations and improvement project.

Liner demolition work

Liner demolition work

Demo work

Liner demolition work

Liner demolition work

Liner demolition work

New piping installation

New piping installation

New concrete pour

New concrete pour

New liner application

New liner application

Refilling pool

Refilling pool

