Applicants For Wenatchee Council Seat Face Jan. 12th Deadline

When Mike Poirier won the Wenatchee Mayor's race, it created a vacancy for the Wenatchee City Council Position District 2 seat he represented.

The city is accepting applications from qualified residents interested in serving up through the deadline of 5pm on Friday, January 12th.

Qualified officeholders must be a registered voter, a resident of the city of Wenatchee for a minimum of one year and reside within the District 2 boundary. The district lies between Cherry Street, Okanogan Avenue and various streets and roads along Wenatchee's Western Foothills. The city has provided a tool to check if your address is within the District 2 boundary at this link Wenatchee District Map

Applications are available at City Hall, online at www.wenatcheewa.gov or by contacting the City Clerk at cityclerk@wenatcheewa.gov. Applications must be received by the City Clerk no later than the 5:00 pm deadline of January 12th.

Submit applications by mail to: Tammy McCord, City Clerk, P.O. Box 519, Wenatchee, WA 98807 Email applications to McCord at cityclerk@wenatcheewa.gov. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Friday, January 12, 2024.

WHAT"S NEXT IN THE PROCESS?

Candidate interviews will occur at a special meeting on February 1, 2024 at 5:15pm with swearing-in of the newly appointed Councilmember on February 8, 2024.

Mayor Poirier says a few individuals have submitted applications but he is encouraging more people to consider serving.

One way to find out more about service on the council is to attend a special meeting coming up next week.

The City will host a “Meet your City Council” reception at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Tasting Room on Tuesday, January 9th from 4:00-6:00pm. Wenatchee Councilmembers and the newly elected member Charlie Atkinson will attend the meet and greet event and will be happy to answer questions for prospective applicants.