New Year’s Eve Fireworks Legal In Some Parts Of NCW

Fireworks will be allowed in many areas of North Central Washington on New Year's Eve this year.

In Chelan County, fireworks are permissible for discharge between 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says that window applies to all unincorporated areas of the county with one important stipulation.

"Our code does not allow fireworks on any county roads or streets, in parks or on sidewalks. They are only allowed on private property."

Fireworks are also legal during the same hours in Douglas County and the city of East Wenatchee, but are illegal within the city limits of Wenatchee and Chelan.

In Grant County, fireworks are permitted between the hours of 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve in all areas with the exception of Marine View and Marine View Heights in Moses Lake, Crescent Bar, Desert Aire, and The Gorge Amphitheater and Campground.

"During the New Year's Eve holiday the fire risk is much lower," says spokesperson Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office. "However, if a firework is discharged and lands on the roof of someone's house it could potentially light their house on fire, so are asking people to be very careful if they choose to use fireworks."

Anyone discharging fireworks on New Year's Eve where they are not allowed or outside of designated hours where they are permissible is subject to a citation from local law enforcement.

Get our free mobile app