East Wenatchee police issue alert on new phone scam tactic

Photo Credit | Unsplash

The East Wenatchee Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam making the rounds in the community.

Scammers are calling victims and falsely claiming that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. In some cases, the callers have gone to great lengths to appear legitimate — even sending fake, official-looking documents while speaking to the victim on the phone.

Police remind the public that law enforcement will never call to inform someone of a warrant, demand payment, or ask for personal information over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and contact your local law enforcement agency.

Photo Credit | East Wenatchee Police Department
Photo Credit | East Wenatchee Police Department
Photo Credit | East Wenatchee Police Department
