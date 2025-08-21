A Cashmere man is in jail in connection with a controlled substance homicide occurring in East Wenatchee.

East Wenatchee Overdose in December 2024

East Wenatchee Police say 27-year-old Casey Strain allegedly supplied fentanyl to a 26-year-old woman found dead in an East Wenatchee apartment from an overdose in December 2024.

Search Warrant in Cashmere

Police served a search warrant Wednesday in the Hay Canyon neighborhood in Cashmere. Authorities took Strain into custody without incident and booked him into Chelan County jail on charges of Controlled Substance Homicide, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Using a Building for Drug Purposes.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

This case remains an active investigation, and police say they will release additional details as they become available.