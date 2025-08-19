DNA analysis received earlier this month solidifies the case against Travis Decker, the Wenatchee man accused of murdering his three young daughters at a forest campsite more than two months ago.

Details of the Crime Scene

That's according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, which said the bodies of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker were found with plastic bags over their head. In addition, the sheriff's office said in an update, there were several cable ties located on the ground near the bodies.

In early June, the Medical Examiner determined the cause of death for each victim was suffocation in a manner of homicide.

Cause of Death Determined by Medical Examiner

On Aug. 6, the Washington State Crime Lab reported DNA on the cable ties matched the DNA of Travis Decker.

"The completion of this DNA analysis provides additional evidence that indicates Travis Decker is the only suspect involved in committing these homicides," said Chief Ryan Moody.

Authorities Continue Search for Travis Decker

The Sheriff's Office is still unaware of Decker's whereabouts, and there is no evidence to suggest Decker is alive or dead.

The United States Marshals Service continues to offer a reward of up to $20,000 leading directly to Decker's arrest. Authorities say Decker should be considered armed and dangerous, and to call 911 immediately if you see him.