Authorities are reducing their footprint in the search for accused triple murderer Travis Decker.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Dan Ozment said the search and the criminal investigation continue.

Decker is accused of killing his three daughters near Icicle Creek Campground sometime between picking them up May 30 and when authorities found their bodies June 2.

Why Authorities Are Scaling Back the Search

Ozment said investigators, along with search and rescue organizations, have conducted an exhaustive search in the wilderness area surrounding the initial crime scene. Information and leads have focused on Blewett Pass and Enchantments area between Chelan and Kittitas Counties.

Efforts included swift water dive teams, multiple K9 teams with various disciplines, air assets, and personnel on foot.

Investigators say there is insufficient evidence to suggest if he is alive or dead.

Ozment said the most recent search led teams to the Blewett Pass area, north of Mineral Springs campground. Potential evidence and intelligence gathered in this area were inconclusive.

What to Do If You See Decker

Detectives remind the public to stay vigilant in the wilderness, especially with bear hunting season opening in August. They ask you to call 911 immediately if you come across any suspicious people or items and note the GPS coordinates.

Investigators are still engaged in processing evidence and will continue to follow up on leads or tips as they come in.

Reward Details and Ongoing Investigation

The United States Marshals Service is still offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker's arrest. They say Decker should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Decker, the Marshals Service said to not attempt to contact or approach him, and to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service Office center at 800-336-0102 or USMS Tips at usmarshals.gov/tips.