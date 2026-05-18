Three Officers On Administrative Leave During Probe Into Physical Confrontation And Arrest In East Wenatchee

A man involved in a physical confrontation with officers has been hospitalized, and three East Wenatchee Police officers were injured while trying to subdue the individual after a 911 call on Saturday night.

An East Wenatchee Police officer responded to a 911 call about 8:30pm where screams were reported in the background from an unknown disturbance in the 500 block of Eastmont Avenue.

Police say the responding officer was met by several individuals in the driveway and attempted to make contact with a man involved in the disturbance who officers allege did not comply, and a physical altercation occurred.

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The officer called for backup, and additional officers from EWPD and DCSO responded and used physical force to subdue the male, who was tazed and taken into custody.

Authorities say the unidentified male and the responding officer both suffered medical emergencies and were hospitalized. Two other EWPD officers were treated for minor injuries, and all three have since been released.

All EWPD officers involved were placed on administrative leave while an independent investigation is conducted by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit (NCWSIU), comprised of detectives from the Wenatchee Police Department, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol.

The State Office of Independent Investigations has declined to respond to the incident at this time, according to Chelan County Undersheriff Dan Ozment.

No other details are being released at this early stage of the probe, including the identities and nature of injuries to the officers or the male who remains hospitalized.