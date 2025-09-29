East Wenatchee police arrested a 36-year-old man Saturday after a nearly three-hour standoff at a home on Clements Circle.

Child’s Quick Action Alerts Authorities

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 1300 block of Clements Circle, when an 8-year-old girl ran to a neighbor’s house and reported that her father assaulted her mother and threatened to get a knife.

When officers arrived, they evacuated several children and adults from the home and set up a perimeter. The man, 36-year-old Sergio Valdes, refused to come outside.

Police Response and Perimeter Setup

As officers planned the arrest, the suspect reportedly tried to flee from the back of the house but stopped and retreated into the home when he saw officers. Patrol officers obtained a search warrant, and the East Cascade SWAT team responded around 3:15 p.m.

After deploying gas, SWAT took Valdes into custody without incident around 5:10 p.m. and booked him into Chelan County Jail on charges of Domestic Violence Assault, Violation of a Protection Order, and Interference with a Domestic Violence Report.