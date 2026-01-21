Two East Wenatchee residents were arrested after allegedly stealing packages from a porch.

The East Wenatchee Police Department said officers responded just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday to the 400 block of 6th Street NE. The resident's security cameras captured a man and a woman taking the packages, along with their vehicle.

Later in the afternoon, the same officer who investigated the incident located the suspect vehicle traveling in the 200 block of Simon Street in East Wenatchee and initiated a traffic stop.

Police reportedly arrested 29-year-old Gloria Cabrera-Vargus and a 39-year-old man and booked them in Chelan County Jail on charges of third-degree theft. Police also impounded the vehicle while seeking a search warrant to recover the stolen packages.