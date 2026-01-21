Stolen Truck Leads to Arrest on Federal Warrant in Warden

Stolen Vehicle Recovery Leads to Arrest in Warden

Warden police say a routine check at a residence in the 900 block of South Washington Street on January 17 led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle. Officers observed a gold Ford Ranger on the property and, after a records check, determined it had been reported stolen.

A woman inside the home initially refused to cooperate, identifying herself only as “LaLa.” She was taken into custody and transported to the Grant County Jail, where she was later identified as 33-year-old Lori Ann Gonzalez of Othello.

Gonzalez now faces multiple charges, including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing law enforcement, and making false statements. Authorities also say she had an active federal narcotics felony warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service related to narcotics violations.

