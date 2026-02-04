Police in Grant County have launched an investigation following what they are calling a drive-by shooting in Warden on Tuesday night.

In a post on social media, the Warden Police Department says it happened at around 8 p.m. in the vicinity of West 9th Street and the 800 block of South Jackson Avenue where shots rang out in a residential neighborhood.

No one was injured by the gunfire and investigators didn't say if any homes or vehicles were hit, nor did they offer any details regarding the possible circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a return email to KPQ News, Warden Police Chief Jeff Gann said, "At this time it is still an active investigation and we will not be releasing more detail than what is in the Facebook post until a later date."

Anyone with information about the incident or the person(s) responsible is being asked to contact Officer Joel Torres at the Warden Police Department at 509-793-1300 and reference Case #26WA0119.