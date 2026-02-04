Othello Man Sentenced To Over 4 Years In Prison After Fathering Child With 14-Year-Old Girl

An Othello man has been sentenced to over four-and-a-half years in prison for committing sexual offenses against an underage teen whom he also fathered a child with three years ago.

The 59-month sentence was handed down to 28-year-old Jesus Antonio Gutierrez-Guerrero in Adams County Superior Court this week.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it all began in 2021, when Gutierrez-Guerrero was arrested after admitting to sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl at his residence in Othello.

Gutierrez-Guerrero later pled guilty to lesser charges of Unlawful Imprisonment with Sexual Motivation after reaching a deal with prosecutors that required him to register as a sex offender and have no further contact of any kind with the victim.

The following year, the victim ran away from her Ephrata home and was missing for 18 months before suddenly showing up pregnant at a hospital in Moses Lake where she gave birth to a baby boy at the age of 15.

Get our free mobile app

Hospital staff then notified law enforcement due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the birth, and an investigation was launched by the Othello Police Department.

Detectives later determined that Gutierrez-Guerrero was in the company of the girl during the time she'd gone missing, and DNA testing also revealed he was the father of her newborn son.

Court records indicate that Gutierrez-Guerrero also violated the terms of his probation during that time by failing to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service in May, 2024, in McAllen, Texas, where investigators say he'd fled in an attempt to avoid detection by police.

Gutierrez-Guerrero then served 18 months in federal prison for fleeing an out-of-state jurisdiction where he'd failed to register as a sex offender, and was subsequently extradited back to Washington State for prosecution in Adams County.

His latest sentence includes 43 months for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes as a registered sex offender and 16 months for violation of a sex offender sentencing alternative.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Peter Palubicki also ordered Gutierrez-Guerrero to serve 36 months of community custody once his sentence is up.

Gutierrez-Guerrero still has an outstanding felony warrant in Texas for failure to register as a sex offender in that state.