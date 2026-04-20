Two Teens Arrested In Connection To Stabbing, Gunshots At Warden Park

Two teens are in police custody following a stabbing and reports of gunfire at a Grant County park on Friday night.

The Warden Police Department says officers responded to Warden City Park in the 300 block of East 3rd Street at around 10 p.m. after reports of shots fired and several people who were fighting at the location.

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With the assistance of deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, several people were detained after police arrived at the scene, where investigators found no evidence of gunfire but did discover someone who'd suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Using witness accounts, detectives identified a pair of suspects they believe were connected to the stabbing and tracked down one of them, 19-year-old Alex Gonzalez, a short time later. The other, a 17-year-old whose name is being withheld, was located the next morning.

Both teens were arrested, with Gonzalez being booked into the Grant County Jail for first-degree assault, while the 17-year-old was transported to the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center where they were booked for the same charge.

Authorities say their investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Warden Police Department.