A search for two suspects is over after an April 26 stabbing that left two men injured.

East Wenatchee Police Department made two more arrests on Saturday in connection to the stabbing that police described as possibly gang-related.

What Happened on North Baker Avenue

READ MORE: Two Stabbed in East Wenatchee, Suspect Sought

East Wenatchee Police Department said it happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the 800 block of N. Baker Avenue. Witnesses reported a disturbance involving multiple individuals. During the incident, two men were stabbed and later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect Search and Arrests

The suspect, 20-year-old Enrique Torres, reportedly fled the scene in an SUV. Officers later found the SUV in the 1000 block of N. Devon Ave. and executed a search warrant on the vehicle and residence. Police did not find any evidence at the time, and did not locate Torres or his girlfriend, who was allegedly present at the altercation.

Charges Filed in the Case

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Police arrested 38-year-old Heather Goodman for complicit assault, criminal mischief, and fourth-degree assault, as officers say she was in the SUV with Torres at the time of the stabbing.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested Torres and his girlfriend on Saturday and booked them in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. While police did not release the woman's identity, Torres faces three counts of assault and a count of criminal mischief.

Police also found two unlawfully possessed handguns during a search warrant of the woman's residence, as well as evidence in connection with the stabbing.

Investigation Ongoing

Investigators say this was an isolated incident that may have been gang-related, which remains under investigation.