Police Ask For Public’s Help In Finding Missing Tonasket Man

Police in Okanogan County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Thomas Bowden was last seen in the town of Tonasket, but they did not indicate how recently he was known to have been there.

Bowden is described as being light-skinned with graying hair and brown eyes, standing 5'9" tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing black snow pants and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bowden is being asked to contact the sheriff's office at 509-422-7232 and reference case #S25-07492.

