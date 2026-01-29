Authorities in North Central Washington are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Leavenworth man who's been missing for almost a week.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old David Gimlett was last seen on Jan. 23 in the area of Valleyhi in the 3600 block of Hansel Lane (Peshastin) near milepost 178 on U.S. Highway 97.

At the time, Gimlett was on foot and wearing a dark blue tie-dyed jacket, black overalls, and work boots.

Officials describe Gimlett as being 5'11" tall with a slim build, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Reinfeld tells KPQ that investigators do have some information regarding the possible circumstances surrounding Gimlett's disappearance but nothing that can be shared publicly at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding Gimlett's current whereabouts or who thinks they might have seen him since or around the time he went missing is being urged to contact Reinfeld at the Chelan County Sheriff's Office at 509-667-6863 or jason.reinfeld@co.chelan.wa.us.