Wenatchee Police Department

A Wenatchee man is missing, and police are seeking the public's help to find him.

Wenatchee Police Department said Ryan Hane was expected in Davenport Monday night and in Spokane Tuesday morning, but never arrived. He did not contact his family or report to work, and nobody has heard from him since.

Wenatchee Police Department
Washington State Patrol discovered Hane's vehicle along U.S 2 outside of Davenport and impounded it.

Hane is white, 6'2" and 160 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a sweatshirt.

Investigators say he may have returned to the Wenatchee area, but they have not ruled out that he continued traveling towards Spokane or remained in the Davenport area.
Anyone with information should call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.

