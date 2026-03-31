If you need a break from the mountains, drive out to the coast and dig for clams.

READ MORE: Drivers Taking Blewett Pass Can Expect Delays

You might be thinking - really? clams? Yes! Clams!

Pacific Razor Clams vary from three to six inches in length, but some can reach up to a foot, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has opened up more than two dozen dates to take home your own clams.

These little buggers are perfect for breading and pan frying into clam fritters, making a clam chowder for the cold winter days ahead, or even just dipping in some melted butter.

Where to Find Razor Clams

Here's a tip from personal experience: look for divets and quartersize holes in the ground. That's where the razor clams are hiding. Investing in a clam gun, a hollow one-foot deep and six inch in diameter piece of metal or PVC pipe with a handle on it, will save a world of effort. Only the most experienced razor clam diggers attempt to dig for them with a shovel, because they dig at over a foot per minute. For a clam, that's lightning fast!

Pacific Razor Clams can be prone to Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP) due to the accumulation of domoic acid - a marine toxin that collects in most types of shellfish.

When Razor Clam Digging Is Open

WDFW regularly tests for domoic acid, and has confirmed razor clams are safe for consumption for the following dates.

April 1, Wednesday, 6:45 a.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 2, Thursday, 7:22 a.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 3, Friday, 7:57 a.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 4, Saturday, 8:32 a.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 5, Sunday, 9:08 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 6, Monday, 9:46 a.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 7, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

There are tentative dates to follow, including:

April 17, Friday, 6:58 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam and Shellfish Festival)

April 18, Saturday, 7:41 a.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam and Shellfish Festival)

April 19, Sunday, 8:26 a.m.; -1.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 20, Monday, 9:14 a.m.; -1.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 21, Tuesday, 10:07 a.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 22, Wednesday, 11:06 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging extended until 2 p.m.)

April 23, Thursday, 12:11 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging extended until 2 p.m.)

April 30, Thursday, 6:26 a.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 1, Friday, 7:01 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 2, Saturday, 7:35 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 3, Sunday, 8:08 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 4, Monday, 8:43 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 5, Tuesday, 9:21 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 6, Wednesday, 10:03 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.

Limits are 15 razor clams per person per day.