The Washington State Patrol reports three people died in a three-car collision on Friday evening on US97 near the Beebe Bridge

The WSP incident report indicates a southbound pickup truck crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and struck a passenger vehicle and an SUV just before 9:15pm at milepost 235.

The driver, who died at the scene, was identified as 47-year-old Derek J. Rairdan of Republic, WA. He was the only occupant of a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The deceased driver and passenger of a 2013 model Jeep Grand Cherokee were identified as 22-year-old David R. Klein and 20-year-old Ella Weaver, both from Eastsound, WA.

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The driver and passenger in a 2001 Honda Civic were injured. 53-year-old Eugene B. Renner, of Omak, WA, and Dario Martinez, 53, from Bridgeport, WA, were both transported to nearby Lake Chelan Hospital.

The WSP says the pickup and passenger vehicle came to rest on the southbound shoulder and lane, while the SUV was upside down on the northbound shoulder of the highway.

Troopers say all five of the individuals were wearing seatbelts, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.