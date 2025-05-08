Trooper Travis Cunningham, who patrols Okanogan County has been awarded the Washington State Patrol's (WSP) Chief Will Bachofner Award.

The Chief Will Bachofner award is one of the highest awards given by the Washington State Patrol each year and essentially recognizes the Trooper of the Year in Washington State

Trooper Cunningham is assigned to the Okanogan Detachment for District 6 of the WSP

Get our free mobile app

Cunningham also also recognized as the 2024 Beyond the Stop award winner for both Distrct 6 and the entire state for his drug interdiction investigations that resulted in 82 arrests, including nine felony drug arrests.

He is the first state trooper to earn both Beyond The Stop awards during the same year in the history of WSP

Cunningham was also awarded the District 6 Commendation Award for life-saving actions given to a citizen that overdosed on Fentanyl, resulting in saving their life.

He holds several specialty positions within his rank of trooper to include: Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) instructor, and a Field Training Officer (FTO).