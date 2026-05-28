Recreation areas in Okanogan County are getting a facelift next month.

BLM Announces Temporary Recreation Closures

READ MORE: WVC Faculty and Staff Finish Leadership Course

The Bureau of Land Management announced that construction will take place at Split Rock Day Use Area, Chopaka Lake Campground, and Palmer Mountain.

Closure Dates for Split Rock, Chopaka Lake and Palmer Mountain

There will be no public access to Split Rock for two weeks, from June 8 through June 23; to Chopaka Lake from June 15 to June 18; and to Palmer Mountain on June 18 and 19.

All visitors are advised to plan and use alternative boat ramps and camping facilities in the area during this time.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we complete these important improvements,” said Jon Meier, assistant Wenatchee field manager. “These upgrades will enhance safety, accessibility, and the overall visitor experience at these well-loved sites.”

Improvements Aim to Enhance Visitor Experience

The temporary closures are necessary to allow for critical improvements to campground infrastructure and boat ramp access. The upgrades are part of the BLM's commitment to provide safe and enjoyable experiences for visitors.

Campground and Boat Ramp Upgrades Planned

Improvements include reshaped campgrounds, boat ramp repairs, fresh gravel to improve site drainage and accessibility, new picnic tables and fire rings, alongside updated bulletin boards to provide better information for visitors.

For more information, you can contact the BLM Wenatchee Field Office at 509-665-2100.