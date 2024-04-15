Driver Injured By Flying Debris Near Chelan Falls

A Wenatchee man has injuries after being struck by a piece of flying debris while driving his pickup truck last Friday afternoon.

Douglas County Fire District No. 4 says it happened at around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 just south of the Beebe Bridge when a brake drum detached from a semi truck and crashed through the pickup's windshield.

The man was struck in the left arm by the metal part and suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Lake Chelan Health Hospital for treatment.

Investigators from the Washington State Patrol are in the process of determining what caused the part to break off from the semi and become a hazard.

