One Dead, One Injured In Single Car Rollover Crash Near Warden

One Dead, One Injured In Single Car Rollover Crash Near Warden

welcomia

One person is dead and another has injuries from a single-car crash on SR 170 west of Warden overnight Sunday morning.

Troopers say a 2007 BMW 328 was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, rolled, and landed on its top.

The driver, 25-year-old Jose Valdivia of Warden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was 22-year-old Alejandro Jimenez Velasco of Moses Lake, who was taken to a hospital in Spokane with injuries.

Troopers classified the cause of the crash as "wheels off roadway." It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Valdivia died despite wearing a seatbelt. Jimenez Velasco was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash occurred just after 1 am Sunday.

Filed Under: BMW 328, fatality crash, SR 170, warden, washington state patrol
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ