GoFundMe Page Set Up For Driver In Columbia River Crash

There's now a GoFundMe page for Angel Mendoza Ruelas, the man identified by family members as the driver of a vehicle that plunged into the Columbia River last Sunday.

The post says the family is not at peace because his body has not been found and asks people to use their own boats to help in the search.

The State Patrol is coordinating the ongoing water search for Mendoza Ruelas, with the help of watercraft operated by the Chelan and Douglas sheriff’s offices.

Troopers report a 2013 GMC Sierra was headed southbound on U.S. 97A when they say it drifted to the right and overcorrected across the roadway, jumped railroad tracks and crashed into the river.

The crash took place at about 9 am Sunday.

Diana Mendoza Ruelas started the GoFundMe page.

"Angel Mendoza was a brother, a friend, and someone you could count on at any time, one of the sweetest and nicest person everybody knew," said Diana Mendoza. "We are praying to God to allow us to find him and say a last goodbye to our dear son."

The original goal of $50,000 was raised to $100,000 on GoFundMe. About $6,000 was collected as of Thursday night.

Family members originally identified Angel Mendoza Wednesday as the driver of the vehicle that tumbled into the Columbia River.