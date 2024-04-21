One Person Dead In Crash On SR 20 East Of Tonasket

A 27-year-old woman is dead from a single-vehicle crash on SR 20 east of Tonasket late Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling westbound on the highway when it left the roadway and landed in the adjacent Bonaparte Creek.

The driver was Tiffany Ferdon of Tonasket, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Ferdon was not wearing a seatbelt and it's not known if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The crash took place just before 5 pm Saturday.