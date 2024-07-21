Another round of updates has emerged regarding the Pioneer Fire.

On June 8, the Pioneer Fire got underway in the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness Area, about 31 miles northwest of Chelan. The fire has since ballooned to 29,995 acres.

The Pioneer Fire is believed to have been human-triggered, but details remain sketchy. The exact cause is under investigation.

Scores of personnel - 725, to be precise - are actively working to contain the blaze. It is now 14% contained.

Seven helicopters have been deployed. That's in addition to 11 crews, 28 engines, 26 water tenders and 11 heavy equipment.

The helicopters are "helping with bucket work as needed," says fire spokeswoman Lauren DuRocher.

Pioneer Fire; photo courtesy of InciWeb Pioneer Fire; photo courtesy of InciWeb loading...

What follows was gleaned from the Pioneer Fire webpage.

"Northwest Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Lonnie Click assumed command for operations on the Pioneer Fire at 6:00 am this morning. 'The outgoing Team and the prior teams who have been here working on the Pioneer Fire have done a lot of excellent work and we appreciate the attention that Northwest Team 12 gave to providing a smooth operational transition,' said Incident Commander Click."

"State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of the Pioneer Fire. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan. Working with the community to strengthen fire resilience for structures and infrastructure in Stehekin and Manson remains a top priority."

Pioneer Fire; photo courtesy of InciWeb Pioneer Fire; photo courtesy of InciWeb loading...

A Level 1 evacuation order remains in effect for Stehekin, DuRocher says.

Map courtesy of Chelan County Emergency Management Map courtesy of Chelan County Emergency Management loading...

"The fire has crossed Hunts Creek on the northern flank and has been active in the upper East Fork of Fish Creek. Fire officials anticipate fire becoming more active in the North Fork Fish Creek drainage. The south end of the fire is primarily confined to extremely steep slopes above the lake shore between Canoe and Lone Fir Creeks with little movement."

"Firefighting efforts today will focus on strengthening protections around structures and resources near the edges of the fire perimeter. Crews will continue work to stabilize roads that provide access for firefighters and heavy equipment in the area of Prince Creek. Incoming weather could increase fire activity along Fish Creek, Hunt’s Creek, Flick Creek, and Surprise Lake."

Pioneer Fire; photo courtesy of InciWeb Pioneer Fire; photo courtesy of InciWeb loading...

"Crews, supported by aerial resources are actively working to stifle fire activity in these areas. Pioneer Fire is a full suppression fire with firefighters utilizing strategies and tactics that provide the highest likelihood of success while mitigating risks to responders and public. All suppression tools are being considered based on availability and effectiveness."

WEATHER: Critical weather conditions continue to produce areas of very active fire behavior. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Monday at 8 p.m. A Red Flag Warning is in place for hot, dry and unstable conditions today. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to low 100s with cooling expected early next week.

EVACUATIONS: Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation levels remain in effect around the Pioneer Fire. Please visit https://t.ly/QoH9w for more information.

FOREST CLOSURE: Current closures for the North Cascades National Park: https://www.nps.gov/noca/index.htm

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has a closure order in place for much of the fire area: https://bit.ly/PioneerClosure. Campfires are prohibited. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place over the fire: https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_4_6779.html. Unauthorized drone activity is prohibited under the TFR.