Memorial Day marks the start of the 2026 Camping Season, and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest wants recreationists to be prepared and become aware of forest road conditions and closures.

Forest Service Assesses Winter Storm Damage

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The U.S. Forest Service said workers have been assessing and addressing roads that were damaged in the December 2025 heavy rain events.

However, as higher elevation roads and trail systems throughout the Forest continue to melt out, there have been more reports of road or trail damage that occurred over the winter.

Road Washouts, Slides and Downed Trees Reported

Damage has been variable, but includes roads blocked from clogged culverts, road washouts, mud, rock, and debris slides, or many downed trees. Some bridges are closed due to loss of structural integrity from flood damage. Repairs are being completed in-house where possible, and the Forest Service is developing plans and seeking funding to restore access where more major damage occurred.

Closures Affect Multiple Ranger Districts

There are several closures in place on the Wenatchee River, Cle Elum, Chelan, Entiat, and Methow Valley Ranger Districts.

Visitors Encouraged to Check Conditions Before Traveling

Campground information continues to be updated, and recreationists are encouraged to contact the ranger district office for site status.