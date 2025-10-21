Prescribed Burning To Begin On Okanogan-Wenatchee Nat’l Forest

Even as several wildfires remain active in Washington State, prescribed burning is starting up on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Between Tuesday and Thursday of this week, crews will be conducting burns of 50-100 acres per day in Swauk Pine on the Cle Elum Ranger District.

Get our free mobile app

Elsewhere, on the Naches Ranger District, pile burning of 200-250 acres per day will be taking place in the area of the Little Naches River.

Prescribed burns of 100 acres per day will also be happening in Libby Creek on the Methow Valley Ranger District.

Smoke from the controlled burns will likely be visible in the general vicinity where each is occurring, but impacts on air quality are expected to be minimal.

Last week, crews completed over 500 acres of pile burning in the areas of Little Naches and Libby Creek.

All prescribed fire activities are weather dependent and subject to cancellation if conditions warrant.