More than 11,000 acres of private land near Leavenworth will soon become permanent public land under a federal funding package approved this week.

Where the Land Is Located

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced the legislation includes $22 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to purchase two privately owned parcels in the Upper Wenatchee River watershed. Once acquired, the land will be managed by the U.S. Forest Service as part of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The parcels lie upstream from Wenatchee and Cashmere and are expected to play a key role in improving wildfire resilience, protecting fish habitat, and expanding outdoor recreation opportunities across North Central Washington.

Why the Land Matters for Wildfire and Habitat

According to Cantwell’s office, the funding will help protect habitat for threatened and endangered species, including Upper Columbia steelhead and spring Chinook salmon, while allowing for more coordinated forest and wildfire management near Leavenworth and surrounding communities.

“This Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will help us conserve at least 11,000 additional acres of forest land in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest,” Cantwell said. “This purchase is a big win for local birders, hunters, and hikers, and it will help us preserve salmon habitat and prevent wildfires in the area.”

Background of the Funding

The Senate-approved funding rejected an earlier budget proposal from President Donald Trump that would have significantly reduced federal land acquisition through the LWCF. Instead, lawmakers restored the program’s full $900 million annual allocation.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund, established in 1964, is funded through offshore oil and gas royalties and does not rely on taxpayer dollars. The program has supported hundreds of conservation and recreation projects across Washington state, preserving land for public access and environmental protection.