Drivers who use the Wenatchee River Bridge on State Route 285 should plan for lane closures this weekend as emergency repairs get underway.

Crews will be working on the bridge just north of Horse Lake Road, near milepost four. Lane closures are scheduled in both directions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, January 17 and 18.

Additional closures are planned Monday night, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say the project is expected to last about thirty working days, with more nighttime closures possible.

The repairs are needed after December flooding caused erosion near the bridge approaches and damaged guardrails.