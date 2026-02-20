Volunteers are needed for the Special Olympics Washington Winter Games in Wenatchee.

How to Volunteer at the Winter Games

More than 1,200 participants and coaches from across the state will compete, and the Special Olympics is looking for volunteers to assist on the sidelines at cheer and to help with scoring at one of six basketball venues across Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

Health Professionals Needed for Free Screenings

Additionally, health professionals and students, especially those specializing in podiatry and audiology, are needed for the organization's "Healthy Athletes" program, which offers free health screenings. That will take place Saturday, Feb. 28.

What to Know About the Special Olympics Winter Games

The Special Olympics is happening from Friday, Feb. 27, through Sunday, March 1, and provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for thousands of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Learn more at SpecialOlympicsWashington.org.