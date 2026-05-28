The Cashmere Community Farmers Market is ready to open for its sixth season.

Farmers Market Shifts to Wednesday Evenings

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The Farmers Market opens on Wednesday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cashmere Museum Pavilion. The new market schedule is a result of a series of surveys conducted last summer that asked both customers and vendors which day of the week would be best for them.

The Board of Directors received overwhelming support for the change to a weeknight, and hopes to establish a mid-week mid-valley shopping trend.

Live Music and Family Activities Planned

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The Market will feature live music, and officials say it will make for an ideal environment to enjoy a meal with friends and family, as well as monthly Kids Makers Market events.

SNAP, Senior and WIC Benefits Accepted

The Cashmere Market continues to accept SNAP EBT cards through the Information Booth and doubles the value of EBT benefits spent at the market up to $25 per day per card. The Market will also feature multiple vendors accepting Senior and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits.

Cascade Community Markets Supports Local Vendors

The Cashmere Market operates under the multi-market organization Cascade Community Markets, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to promote health, equity, and sustainability by creating vibrant markets in the valley, fostering community connection, and supporting local farmers and artisans.