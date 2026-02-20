A TV program featuring an Italian restaurant in Moses Lake, WA, grabbed my attention recently, and I'm trying to plan a trip to dine there.

Have you eaten at Enzo Italian Restaurant?

The vibe is described as intimate and classy but still approachable and inviting, with black and white family photographs everywhere.

Enzo hospitatlity/ Credit:ENZO Italian Restaurant Moses Lake via Facebook

The menu? All of the traditional Italian cuisine you would expect, with the specialty being Rhonda's spaghetti and meatball. Yes, the pasta, marinara, mozzarella, and one large 6 oz. meatball. The selections include carbonara, lasagna, ziti, ravioli, fettuccini alfredo, Bolognese chicken marsala, and a newer addition, the simple Cacio E Pepe.

Signature spaghetti & meatball/ Credit: ENZO Italian Restaurant Moses Lake via Facebook

ENZO Italian Restaurant Moses Lake via Facebook

If pasta is not your preference, steak, salmon, and salad offerings include traditional Caprese and Caesar.

Salmon with pesto/Credit: ENZO Italian Restaurant Moses Lake via Facebook

Caprese insalata and fresh mozzarella/ Credit:ENZO Italian Restaurant Moses Lake via Facebook

If you're taking the whole family to Enzo, there is a full children's menu to please the pickiest of kids.

I'm not leaving without dessert, right? The Italian Lemon Cream Cake or the Raspberry Brulee Cheesecake will present a dilemma. And a traditional Tiramisu looks tempting, of course.

Cannoli, yes please!/Credit:ENZO Italian Restaurant Moses Lake via Facebook

I think of Italian cuisine as a fantastic dinner option, but Italians eat it at every meal. Enzo is also open for brunch hours with frittatas, eggs Benedict, pancakes, and even biscuits and gravy.

The fare is on the higher range but not unexpected for a fine dining experience. The reviews on Yelp show Enzo patrons are loving it.

I'll be happy to share my review in the future, and if you have already enjoyed Enzo, let us know what you thought in the comments section on my Facebook post.

Enzo Italian Restaurant is located at:

1345 S Pioneer Way, Suite 4 in Moses Lake, WA