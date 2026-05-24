Two suspects have been arrested in a 2021 murder case that police now believe was likely a random killing.

On Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's announced the arrest of two men in the shooting death of Kristopher Vincent.

GCSO says 20-year-old Melquiades Manuel Benavidez of Moses Lake was arrested by Moses Lake Police for investigation of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. 20-year-old Gilberto Sanchez Medina of Mattawa was arrested Saturday on the same charges in the Grant County Jail, where he was in custody for an unrelated crime.

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GCSO alleges both suspects were 15 years old when Vincent was murdered as he walked along Airway Drive NE in the early morning hours of May 26, 2021.

Investigators say Benavidez was driving and Sanchez was armed with a shotgun. They spotted Vincent and stopped to rob him before Sanchez shot Vincent. His body was discovered a few hours later by a passing motorist.

Investigators believe the shooting was random because neither suspect had any connection with Vincent

The case had stalled but was still active, and a break came when new information was shared with detectives, leading to the arrests.

Prosecuting Attorney Brandon Guernsey said he was grateful to see the arrests made and is looking forward to seeking justice for Vincent.