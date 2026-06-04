Moses Lake School District's Endeavor Middle School is operating normally following a social media video that signaled a potential threat to the school.

District Responds to Social Media Concerns

READ MORE: Officers Use Less Lethal Rounds to Arrest Wanted Man in Wenatchee

District administrators say they are working closely with law enforcement to review the information, but at this time, there is no confirmed threat to students, staff, or the school, and normal school operations continue.

"The district takes all reports and concerns seriously and investigates them thoroughly in partnership with law enforcement. The safety and well-being of students and staff remains the district’s highest priority," a press release stated.

Officials Urge Caution With Online Information

Get our free mobile app

The district encourages the public to avoid sharing unverified information that may contribute to confusion or unnecessary concern.

Officials said a TikTok post alarmed several students, causing some to hesitate to attend school.

Reporting Tools Available for Students and Families

The district encouraged parents, students and staff to report suspicious or concerning activity to administration, law enforcement, or through the district's anonymous reporting system "StopIt," which can be found on the Moses Lake School District website.