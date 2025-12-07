The Moses Lake School District and the Moses Lake Education Association announced Friday night that they’ve reached a tentative labor agreement.

The deal still needs to be ratified by the union’s membership and approved by the Moses Lake School Board before it becomes final. District officials say more details will be released after the Association’s general membership meeting and ratification process.

In the meantime, the District says students and staff should plan to return to school on Monday, December 8.

Families can find ongoing updates on the District’s website.