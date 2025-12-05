The Moses Lake teacher's strike reached a fifth day on Friday.

According to a Moses Lake School District news release, its bargaining team sent a proposal to the union on Thursday as the Moses Lake Education Association, representing teachers and certified staff and school district officials work with a mediator and exchange counter proposals.

The latest school district offer for teachers and classified staff includes full restoration of all the provisions in the expiring contract in place since 2022.

Teachers would also receive retroactive pay, and an approximate 2.0% pay increase with future hikes based on state allocations.

Moses Lake teachers and the district have been far apart over wages, elementary school scheduling and classroom support.

All of the District's schools and facilities have been closed this week but meal services for students has continued. Sports and other extracurricular activities have been contingent upon coaching and staff participation.

