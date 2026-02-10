A vehicle fire that triggered at least one small explosion was caught on camera Monday morning outside Columbia Middle School in Moses Lake.

The fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. Video from the scene shows flames coming from an SUV, along with at least one explosion from inside the vehicle as the fire intensified.

Officials say the fire is believed to have started because of an electrical issue in the rear of the SUV, though the cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported, and there were no immediate signs of damage to the school. The fire happened as morning activity was beginning in the area.

Emergency crews contained the blaze, and the scene was cleared a short time later. Authorities have not released additional details.