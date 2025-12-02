Moses Lake schools will remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 3, as a work stoppage by the district's teacher's union continues for a third day, the district announced Tuesday.

The shutdown affects all schools across the Moses Lake School District, where employees represented by the Moses Lake Education Association began withholding work earlier this week amid stalled contract negotiations.

READ MORE: Moses Lake Schools Closed As Teachers Strike

Negotiations Ongoing

District officials said bargaining continued Tuesday with the help of a mediator. According to the district, its bargaining team sent a proposal to the union Monday night and received a counter-proposal Tuesday afternoon. Officials said they are reviewing the document and preparing a response.

Daily updates are expected at 4 p.m. on the district’s website.

The union has not yet released a public statement on Tuesday’s bargaining session.

Schools Closed, District Office Open

All school buildings will remain closed to the public during the work stoppage. The district’s Learning Services Center will remain open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Meals Still Available

Despite the closures, the district will continue offering free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students.

Pickup time: 11 a.m. to noon

Locations: All elementary schools

Middle and high school students may pick up meals at the elementary school serving their attendance area.

Boys & Girls Club Limits Services

The Boys & Girls Club of Moses Lake, which typically operates in several school buildings, is limited to its McGraw Clubhouse while schools remain closed.

Hours: 3–6:30 p.m.

Monthly fee: $15 per child or $25 per family

The organization began offering limited transportation Tuesday. Families can call 509-764-9694 for details.

Athletics Will Continue

While classrooms are closed, the district plans to continue winter sports practices and competitions. Coaches may voluntarily hold practices at Moses Lake High School and multiple middle schools. Families must arrange their own transportation to and from practices.

District officials said competitions are expected to proceed as scheduled, with the district providing transportation to games. Any changes will be communicated to families.

Activities Allowed on a Limited Basis

The district said student activities tied to time-sensitive events may continue with volunteer advisors. Coaches and advisors will provide schedules directly to families.

District Says It Seeks Sustainable Agreement

The Moses Lake School District said it is working toward a contract that is fair, fiscally responsible, and sustainable. No timeline has been released for when schools may reopen.