The union representing Moses Lake School District's teachers and other certificated staff has informed the district that there will be a work stoppage if there is no labor agreement in place by Friday, Nov. 28.

READ MORE: Moses Lake Schools, Teachers Union, Enter Mediation Talks

What Led to the Standoff

The Moses Lake Education Association (MLEA) voted in favor of the stoppage on Friday. The MLEA and the District agreed to mediation last week. The MLEA and the District plan to negotiate the terms of pay and what an appropriate workday should look like.

Get our free mobile app

The District said a work stoppage may force the postponement of school days, adding, "It would be unsafe and illegal for the District to attempt instruction and student supervision without our Moses Lake Education Association staff."

How a Work Stoppage Could Impact Families

The District will notify families immediately if a change in schedule or operations occurs.

"Our community has been through a lot the past eighteen months, and we know families and employees may feel anxious or have questions,” said Superintendent Carol Lewis. “We remain committed to respectful, productive discussions with the Association using the assistance of a mediator. Our focus is on supporting our students, honoring all staff, and ensuring long-term financial stability on behalf of our taxpayers.”

The District’s Budget Shortfall Explained

The District said it remains in a budget shortfall due to 2024's double levy failure. The 2025-26 school year budget submitted to the state is approximately $8 million less than the budget developed prior to the levy failure.