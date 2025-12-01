Thanksgiving Break might be over, but kids in the Moses Lake School District did not go back to school this morning.

Late Sunday, the District announced that it has yet to come to terms with the Moses Lake Education Association on a new contract, whose teachers officially went on strike at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The Association issued a statement to the District on Friday stating its members would remain on strike until “a satisfactory contract agreement is reached.”

THREATS OF A TEACHERS STRIKE LOOMED FOR MUCH OF THE YEAR

The District has been negotiating with the Association for six months over a new contract for its members, which include educators and other classified staff.

Both parties are reportedly deadlocked over wages and required daily hours to be worked, and the Association has also repeatedly protested what it perceives as the District's prioritizing of balancing its general fund over investing in teachers.

SOME SCHOOL-RELATED HAPPENINGS WILL CONTINUE DURING THE STIKE

During the strike, all of the District's schools and facilities will be closed but meal services will continue with pickup available at its elementary locations.

Meanwhile, sports and other extracurricular activities could go forward pending coaching and staff participation with transportation provided only to games and tournaments.

THE DISTRICT PREPARED FOR A TEACHERS STRIKE LAST MONTH

On Nov. 20, the District passed a resolution allowing it to close all schools and facilities in the event of a strike, and hire temporary employees to continue normal operations.

The resolution also gives the District the authority to potentially suspend staff health insurance premiums and pursue legal action against the Association and any of its individual members who go on strike.

Although collective bargaining is legal for teachers in Washington State, strikes by public employees are not given any protection per RCW 41.56.041.

The Moses Lake strike is the third by teachers in the state this year, following those by educators in the Evergreen Public Schools and La Center School District earlier this year.