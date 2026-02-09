A Moses Lake gas station sold the winning numbers to a $100,000 prize last week.

Washington's Lottery said Raymond B. won the Hit 5 cash pot on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Raymond purchased the winning ticket at the Moses Lake Conoco in the 1700 block of Kittleson Road.

Hit 5 is one of Washington Lottery's daily draw games. Players select five numbers between 1 and 42, and must match all five white balls drawn.

The pot begins at $100,000 and continues to grow until a winning ticket is sold. The odds of matching all five numbers is approximately 1 in 851,000.