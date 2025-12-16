A Wenatchee man is celebrating a life-altering windfall after claiming one of the Washington Lottery’s most elusive scratch-ticket prizes.

Jeffery B. has officially secured a $2 million jackpot from the Lucky Times 50 Scratch game, which features only a handful of top prizes statewide.

Where the Winning Ticket Was Purchased

The winning ticket was purchased at Western Market on Fifth Street in Wenatchee.

According to Washington Lottery, the ticket passed validation and the prize was formally claimed on December 15, 2025. The odds of hitting the game’s top prize were exceptionally long.

Just How Rare Is the $2 Million Prize?

Of the more than 1.8 million Lucky Times 50 tickets printed, only three included the $2 million jackpot, placing Jeffery’s win among the rarest outcomes in the game.

How Lottery Wins Benefit Local Retailers

Lottery officials say wins of this size not only excite players but also provide a boost to local retailers. Stores that sell jackpot-winning tickets earn a commission, though officials have not yet said how much the Wenatchee market will receive.

The Lottery continues to advise players to immediately sign the back of their tickets and to contact officials directly if they believe they’re holding a major winner.

What Happens After a Major Lottery Win

Winners are also encouraged to seek professional financial and legal guidance before making long-term decisions.

With his prize now claimed, Jeffery B. joins a small and exclusive group of Washington players who have transformed a scratch ticket into a multimillion-dollar payout.