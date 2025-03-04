A Silver & Gold Crossword Puzzle ticket sold at a Safeway in Moses Lake earned a lucky player $50,000.

Washington's Lottery reports Brandon A. purchased the $5 scratch ticket last week and claimed the prize Friday (Feb. 28).

Of 3.1 million tickets printed, there are only four jackpots available. According to their website, Washington's lottery says there are still three $50,000 Silver & Gold prizes available for players to purchase.

The odds of winning $50,000 from this particular scratch ticket are 1-in-775,000.

There are just over 200 Silver & Gold Crossword prizes of $100 or more remaining in the state.