The Washington State Lottery is having a raffle drawing on St. Patrick's Day that guarantees someone will win $1 million.

What's the catch?

The $1 million prize guarantee and $1.825 million in overall prizes will only be available to those purchasing one of the limited tickets available. The drawing is a raffle versus a traditional lottery, according to lottery officials. Once all tickets are sold, the St. Patrick's Day raffle will close, and no additional tickets will be available.

The raffle will differ from the Washington Lottery's LOTTO or Mega Millions drawings that have no limit on the number of tickets sold.

Are You Feelin' The Luck Of The Irish?

As of one week before the St. Patrick's Day raffle, roughly 138,250 of the 250,000 tickets have been sold. The raffle drawing will be held using only the ticket numbers that have been purchased unless they are sold out before the March 16th deadline. Each ticket costs.

In addition to the $1 million top prize, the drawing will also award a $250,000 prize and multiple $100,000, $50,000, $25,000, and $10,000 prizes. The St. Patrick's Day raffle will have one hundred $500 prizes.

Number of Winning Prize Amount

1 $1 million

1 $250,000

2 $100,000

3 $50,000

5 $25,000

5 $10,000

100 $500

While the raffle tickets are on sale, up to 2,000 ticket purchases will trigger a $50 “On the Spot” bonus coupon, which can be redeemed for that cash prize at participating lottery retailers.

The St. Patrick’s Day Raffle drawing will take place on March 17, 2026, and the winning numbers will be revealed on March 18, 2026.

